Man Critically Injured In Midday Woodbridge Shooting: Police (Developing)

A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the 5800 block of Moonbeam Drive, according to the Prince William County Police Department in an alert issued at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound, they said. No additional information was immediately provided by the agency.

There is going to be an increased police presence in the area as officers attempt to track down a shooter, they noted.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been instructed to call the police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

