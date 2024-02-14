Overcast 40°

Irate Warrenton Man Threatens To Bomb Novec Building In Manassas: Police

A 46-year-old Warrenton man has been arrested for threatening to bomb a Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative building, police said.

Damien Michael Brockway

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
Damien Michael Brockway was on the phone with NOVEC around 11:30 a.m. Feb. 12 when he became upset and threatened to bomb the building on Balls Ford Road in Manassas, Prince William County police said.

While investigating the incident, officers identified Brockway and determined there was no active threat. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Brockway, who was arrested the following day without incident, authorities said.

He was charged with threats to bomb.

