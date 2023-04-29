Girl Dies After Being Pinned Under Car In Prince William County

Jordynn's family announced on a GoFundMe campaign that they were hoping to have her become an organ donor on April 23, after suffering severe anoxic brain damage. Prince William County police were notified of Jordynn's death on April 29.

Jordynn had been sitting in the road outside of her Nutmeg Court home in Lake Ridge on April 10, when she was struck by a vehicle around 6:05 p.m., county police said.

Fire and rescue personnel removed Jordynn from underneath the vehicle, before she was hospitalized.

More than $60,000 had been raised as of April 29 on a GoFundMe campaign for her family. Click here to donate.

