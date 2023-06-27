Fredericksburg Murder Suspect All Smiles After Surrender In Dumfries Shooting

Daniel Christopher Shannon, of Fredericksburg, had been sought for the shooting that transpired during an argument in a Dumfries home on Friday, June 23, Prince William County police said.

Shannon was arguing with others in a home on the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Court in Dumfries, when he went upstairs and fired multiple rounds, authorities said.

Shannon fled in a blue 2006 Ford Explorer, with Virginia license plates: VVA-7727. One of the victims escaped and called for help as officers were arriving on scene. Officers rendered aid to both victims until fire & rescue personnel arrived and transported them to area hospitals.

One of the victims died as a result of his injuries while the other victim, a 23-year-old man, remains hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Shannon was being held without bond after his arrest on Tuesday, June 27, authorities said. Charges include murder, aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within a dwelling.

