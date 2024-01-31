Fatal Crash On I-95 Backs Up Traffic For Seven Miles In Prince William County: DOT

The afternoon commute was a slog for some in Virginia after a crash was reported near Exit 158 that left one dead, and several lanes closed.

A state police spokesperson confirmed, there was one confirmed fatality, and the department's Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team has responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the north left lane, center lane, and right shoulder are closed. Traffic was slowly getting by on the left shoulder, with backups reported for nearly seven miles.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. No information regarding the victim was provided by state police.

More details are expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

