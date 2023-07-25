Drunk Hair-Puller Kicks Arresting Officers During Concert In Bristow: Police

Officers working a detail at the Jiffy Lube Live on Cellar Door Drive in Bristow Saturday evening, July 22 saw Sabrina Louise King of Dumfries, pull another woman to the ground by her hair, Prince William County police said.

King was subsequently detained by officers and escorted to the booking area. As she was being processed, she proceeded to kick the officer multiple times. No injuries were reported by the officer.

King was subsequently charged with assault & battery on LEO, assault, obstruction of justice, and public intoxication. She was being held on $10,000 secured bond.

