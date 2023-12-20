Driver Intervenes After Man Exposed Himself To Riders On Bus In Woodbridge, Police Say

This week, an investigation was launched into an indecent exposure that was reported to have happened on a Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Center Commission bus, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The alleged exposure happened at round 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 in the area of Opitz Boulevard and Richmond Highway in Virginia.

Investigators say that the bus driver spotted a man exposing himself to passengers and making inappropriate gestures, prompting him to stop the ride, at which point the man fled on foot.

There was no physical contact between the man and driver, they added.

The flasher was described as being a Black man between the ages of 25 and 35 years old wit a thin build. He was last seen wearing a face mask, a dark-colored hat, puffy white camouflage puffer-style jacket, and dark pants.

