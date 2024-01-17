Domestic Dispute Ends With Man Pushing Woman Down Stairs In Triangle, Police Say

Nelson Villatoro Morales, 46, is facing charges after an early-morning argument turned violent inside a home in the 3400 block of Logstone drive in Triangle, according to officials on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers rom the Prince William County Police Department were called to the residence at around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, when Villatoro Morales and a family member got into a verbal disagreement that ended with him pushing her, causing her to fall down the stairs.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of her injuries, and Villatoro Morales was arrested without incident.

Villatoro Morales was taken into custody and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery. He is being held without bond and his next court date is pending.

