Decomposing Body Found In Tent Near Manassas Business Park (DEVELOPING)

On Monday, April 24, a spokesperson for the agency announced that a death investigation has been launched after a Good Samaritan alerted first responders about the dead body.

The gnarly discovery was reported at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 in the area of Livingston Road and Wellington Road in Manassas, not far from several area businesses.

Police say that officers responded to the woods where the tent as reported, where they found the body, which was in a decomposed state and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to get an identity and confirm the exact nature and manner of the man’s death.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, according to investigators.

Officials say that they have not been able to identify the body, though it appears to be a man who was in his 60s, possibly with light-colored or strawberry-blonde hair. No additional information was provided by the police.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information regarding the person has been asked to contact investigators at the Prince William County Police Department by calling (703) 792-5123.

