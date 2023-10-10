Death Of 19-Year-Old Struck By Train In Gainesville Investigated As Suicide: Police

Emilio Maurisio Rivas, of Catlett, was walking within the tracks as the train was approaching Gardner Manor Place and Hillcrest Farm Lane in Gainesville just before 3 p.m., county police said.

The train engineer sounded the train horn to warn Rivas, who continued to walk within the tracks before being struck by the train. Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene where Rivas was pronounced dead.

"Based on information obtained by investigators, there are indications the deceased may have been intentionally walked along the trains and made no attempts to move off the tracks as the train approached and sounded its horn repeatedly," authorities said in a statement. "Following the investigation, and due to the incident not occurring at a crossing, the case will be classified as a death, possible suicide."

