Sleeping Man Shot Dead In Parked Car In Manassas, Police Say

Two men were asleep in a vehicle parked on Cadet Court in Manassas when gunfire rang out, striking of them around 2:40 a.m., according to county police.

Detectives are investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are looking to speak with anyone who has information. The incident does not appear random, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.