Mother Of 9-Year-Old Girl Shot While Playing In Woodbridge Seeking Support

The mother of a 9-year-old girl who was shot and critically injured while playing in Prince William County last week is seeking support from her local community.

Brooklin Freeman was across the street when her daughter was shot in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridge around 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, Prince William County Police said.

Surveillance video from a neighbor's home captured the incident, in which the young girl is heard screaming, "I can't feel my legs," according to Fox5. A copy of the video can be found in the Tweet below. Warning it could be hard to watch for some people.

The bullet was lodged in her daughter's spine, resulted in a partially collapsed lung and a torn liver, Freeman said in a GoFundMe campaign. She said her daughter has undergone several surgeries to stabilize her and is hoping she will soon start a full recovery.

"Words cannot express the pain I feel both mentally and physically, which I try to lessen by leaning into my faith," she wrote. "As the mother of this beautiful young girl, I ask everyone to continue to pray for my family as I move through this devastating experience."

The GoFundMe had raised more than $4,300 of its $20,000 goal as of Tuesday, May 31. People can donate by clicking here. Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the shooting.

