15-Year-Old Arrested For Woodbridge Shooting That Injured 9-Year-Old Girl: Police

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Prince William County that critically injured a 9-year-old girl earlier this week, authorities said.

The teenager is facing several charges relating to the incident that happened in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridge around 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, Prince William County Police said.

Responding officers found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where she remains in critical condition, police said.

Initial investigation revealed a group of young men where walking in the area when one fired multiple rounds, police.

Video footage obtained by Fox5 captured the incident in which several children are playing on the side of the road when the gunfire erupts. A copy of the video can be found in the Tweet below.

Warning it could be hard to watch for some people.

The little girl who was shot was apparently screaming "I can't feel my legs" after being shot. At that point her mother runs across the street to pick her up, Fox5 reports.

Detectives said the victim was not targeted. No other injuries or property damage was reported.

