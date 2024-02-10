Bloods Gang Member Convicted For Shooting Woman At Triangle Home, Fleeing To Maryland

Sean Hughes, Jr., a member of the Bloods, has been found guilty of shooting into a Triangle home in the 3500 block of Wharf Lane that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to prosecutors, on April 19, 2023, Hughes and an underaged co-conspirator opened fire at the Triangle home, striking a 58-year-old woman inside multiple times, while a detective and another bystander were nearly struck as they stood in the front of the residence.

Police say that earlier in the day, a 19-year-old family member of the victim received threatening messages from her assailants, which is why the detective was in the area when the shooting was reported.

Hughes and the juvenile fled the scene before being apprehended in Maryland, where they were found in possession of at least one of the weapons used in the incident.

It was later determined that Hughes is a member of the Bloods street gang.

Hughes was found guilty by a jury of:

Shooting into an occupied dwelling;

Shooting from a vehicle;

Attempted malicious wounding;

Use o a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Gang participation;

Gang recruitment;

Use of a machine gun for an aggressive purpose.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

