Armed Dumfries Walmart Thief Bites, Kicks Arresting Officers: Authorities

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, officers were near Fettler Park Drive when they spotted Chanise Janeen Stroble, 25, who had been wanted for stealing items from the Dumfries Walmart store on Sept. 9, Prince William County police said.

While arresting her, Stroble kicked two officers in the leg, one officer in the jaw, and bit another, authorities said. While investigating, officers determined Stroble was also involved in a strong-arm robbery involving a 23-year-old victim and brandishing that was reported to have happened in the 17100 block of Old Stage Road on Monday, Sept. 18.

Officers also determined Stroble was in possession of drugs. She was arrested and charged with four counts of assault & battery on a police officer, robbery, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, brandishing of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.