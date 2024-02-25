27-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Car In Woodbridge

Carla Andrea Mejia was walking in the westbound lane of Minnieville Road in Woodbridge wearing all dark clothing when she was struck around 11:35 p.m., Prince William County police said.

The striking vehicle did not stop at the scene near Bobcat Court, police said. Fire and rescue personnel responded, where Mejia was pronounced dead.

The vehicle is believed to be an unknown model Hyundai. No further information on the driver or striking vehicle was available.

Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.

