25-Year-Old Woodbridge Driver Surrenders In DC Crash That Left Nightclub Manager Critical

Danny Vasquez, of Woodbridge, was charged with leaving after collided on a warrant in connection with the Sept. 3 incident on Jefferson Drive SW, DC Metro police said.

Stephen K. Grasty, 29, was riding a Lime scooter southbound on 14th Street Southwest when he was struck by a Nissan around 4:10 a.m., early that morning, NBC Washington reported at the time.

Vasquez was allegedly behind the wheel.

Grasty, the manager at The Park and 14th, was apparently on his way home at the time of the crash. A witness told police she saw the vehicle his Grasty, then take off toward Virginia.

The Howard University grad's mom, Shelly, told NBC he suffered a broken neck, foot, and leg. She also said he was in a pedestrian safety campaign a decade ago.

