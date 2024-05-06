John W. Latham, 63, of Haymarket, was piloting the privately-owned, twin engine 1975 Rockwell Aero Commander 690A that crashed in a densely-wooded area along Miles Jackson Road in Palmyra just before 9 a.m., state police said.

Neither Latham nor his passenger, Niiben C.A. Ayivorh, 73, of Burke, survived, police said. Their remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from residents living in the area just before the crash, reporting a low-flying plane.

The plane had left the Manassas Regional Airport Sunday morning and was flying to the Georgetown, S.C. County Airport. There was a light rain at the time of the crash. Both the FAA and NTSB were notified.

FlightAware records show that Ayivorh co-owned a fixed wing single engine 1977 PIPER PA-32R-300.

