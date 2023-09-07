DC Nightclub Manager Once In Pedestrian Safety Campaign In ICU After Hit-Run Crash: Report

Stephen K. Grasty, 29, was riding a Lime scooter southbound on 14th Street Southwest when he was struck by a Nissan around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, according to NBC Washington and DC Metro police.

Grasty, the manager at The Park and 14th, was apparently on his way home at the time of the crash. A witness told police she saw the vehicle his Grasty, then take off toward Virginia.

The witness also told police she saw an object, later identified as Grasty, fly to the right side of the street. That's when she followed the vehicle and wrote his license plate down.

It all happened in front of the Washington Monument at the intersection of 14th Street and Jefferson Drive SW. Grasty was hospitalized in serious condition.

The Howard University grad's mom, Shelly, tells NBC he suffered a broken neck, foot, and leg. She also said he was in a pedestrian safety campaign a decade ago.

Click here for more from NBC Washington.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.