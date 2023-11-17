Woman Assaulted, Man Slashed In Leesburg Bar Fight: Police

Joseph Smith, 32, has been charged with one count of malicious wounding while Eric Dekenipp, 39, of Lovettsville, has been charged with one count of simple assault in the 2 a.m. incident on the 500 block of East Market Street, local police said.

Four adults had left the bar before an argument broke out, police said, leading to a physical fight between Dekenipp and another man.

Smith subsequently joined in the altercation and slashed Dekenipp with a knife, before Dekenipp physically assaulted a woman he knew, police said.

Dekenipp was arrested and taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. While at the Adult Detention Center, Dekenipp complained of pain to one of his arms, as he had suffered a laceration during the fight, police said.

Dekenipp was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was subsequently booked into the Adult Detention Center.

Joseph Smith remains held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond. Eric Dekenipp remains held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $1,000 secured bond.

