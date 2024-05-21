Herd, 21, who played for Independence High School before graduating in 2022 died on Saturday, May 18. In a Facebook post, Jayson's mother said she found him unresponsive.

Circumstances around Herd's death were not immediately clear.

More than $12,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Herd's family as of press time.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25 at Independence High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jayson's mother requested all of his former teammates to wear any jerseys of paraphernalia.

Click here to donate to Jayson Herd's family.

