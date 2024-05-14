Brandon Lee Anthony, 30, of Herndon, exposed himself to the female on the trail near mile marker 21.5 in Sterling, then fled, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim called police and responding deputies searched the area. Anthony was arrested on the trail and charged with obscene sexual display, the sheriff's office said. He was released on personal recognizance.

Anyone who believes they witnessed this individual or who may have been approached by him is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

