Truck Driver Dad Dies Weeks After Fiery Rt. 28 Sterling Wreck, Charges Upgraded For Teen Driver

Cesar Yepez was identified on a GoFundMe campaign as the victim struck by Jose A. Padilla Espinosa on Route 28 Monday, Sept. 18 in Sterling. Yepez, a dad of two, died on Monday, Oct. 2, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

Padilla Espinosa had originally been charged with forging tags and driving without insurance, but upon Yepez's death, Padilla Espinosa was additionally charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, aggressive driving, failure to observe lanes marked for traffic, and passing when overtaking a vehicle.

He was being held without bond in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Yepez was able to get himself out of his truck and give authorities his full name, birth date, and social security number, family friend Lauren Opauski said on Facebook. The dad of two suffered third-degree burns on 87 percent of his body, a GoFundMe page launched by Opauski says. He was on a ventilator in critical condition for weeks.

More than $91,000 had been raised for his two children and wife, Brianna, as of Oct. 3

