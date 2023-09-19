Driver Pulled From Fiery Truck After Being Hit By Speeding Teen In Sterling: Cops

It happened around 6:50 p.m. on Route 28 south near Sterling Boulevard in Sterling, when Jose A. Padilla Espinosa struck a semi-truck in a Nissan Altima, the sheriff's office said.

The impact caused the truck to catch fire and overturn, as bystanders pulled the truck driver from the vehicle, police said. A blue Toyota Prius was also struck by the Nissan.

The truck driver was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and Prius and Espinosa were transported to area hospitals and have since been released. The cause of the crash is under investigation, but speed is believed to be a factor.

Espinosa, of no fixed address, was arrested for Forged Tags and Driving Without Insurance, and transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on no bond. Additional charges are pending.

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the crash, or who may have witnessed the events leading up to the initial collision.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact DFC. Tyler Bradley at 703-777-1021 / Tyler.Bradley@Loudoun.gov. You may also submit an anonymous tip by calling 703-777-1919 or using the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

