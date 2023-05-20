Top Secret Maryland Beach Tops List Of Best Beaches In America

Two Maryland beaches have been named to a list of the top 100 secret beaches in America compiled by the Family Destinations Guide.

The Guide said it surveyed 3,000 families nationwide to compose a list of hidden beaches that people liked the most.

Coming in at No. 38 is Assateague Island while No. 57 is Matoaka Beach.

According to Only In Your State, Matoaka is a hidden beach that requires following a secret trail to get to. Admission is only $5.

Boasted Maryland's only waterfront park, Assateague Island is actually an island: The Atlantic Ocean on the east and Sinepuxent Bay on the west.

While the wild horses are a main attraction, crabbing, kayaking, and surfing are favorite pastimes for beachgoers. It's free if you walk, but if you have a car, you'll have to pay $25 to $45 for parking.

Click here for the full list of best secret beaches in the US.

