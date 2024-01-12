Thieving Brothers Lead I-95 Pursuit In Virginia: Sheriff

On Thursday, Jan. 11 at about 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to Walmart, at 11 Village Parkway, for a larceny, the Sheriff's Office said.

Walmart workers told deputies that two suspects had left the store with multiple stolen electronic devices. The suspects smashed into another vehicle and fled, deputies said.

Sgt. A. Dupree Jr. spotted the vehicle at the intersection of Warrenton Road and Plantation Drive before it fled onto I-95 northbound, deputies said. Deputies were able to conduct a traffic stop and take two suspects into custody, they said.

The driver, Dontae Jones, 42, was charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, hit and run, grand larceny and conspiring to commit larceny, deputies said.

The driver's brother, Frederick Jones III, 43, was charged with grand larceny and conspiring to commit larceny, they said.

Dontae was being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond while Frederick was held on a $2,500 secured bond.

Nearly $1,300 worth of stolen items were recovered and returned to Walmart, deputies said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.