Reston Man Lied About Stabbing, Stole From Employer At Dulles Town Center Mall: Sheriff

Fawad Fafa, 44, couldn't stay out of trouble after a series of incidents at the Dulles Town Center Mall in Sterling, where he worked at the Sports Nation store, which he targeted at least twice during his crime spree.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, an employee of the Sports Nation store where reported that the business had been entered overnight and that an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

It was later determined that Fafa was allegedly responsible for the theft, investigators say.

Days layer, Fafa was back at the mall claiming to be the victim of a stabbing in the parking lot.

According to police, Fafa purported that as he was walking through the parking lot and got into his vehicle, he was approached by two men wearing masks who stabbed him before fleeing.

In fact, it was later determined by investigators that Fafa allegedly made the story up and actually injured himself on accident.

Fafa was arrested on Friday, Dec. 15 and charged with two counts of filing a false police report and embezzlement. He was taken to the Loudoun County Detention Center and released the following day on a $1,500 bond.

Following that arrest, officials say that Fafa returned to the mall again on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the Sports Nation store, where he forcibly removed money from the cash register.

New charges in the second case include burglary and embezzlement.

Fafa is now being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on the charges he faces in Loudoun County. No information about his next court date was released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.