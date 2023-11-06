Occupied Home Struck By Bullet In Ashburn

Police responded to the 21500 block of Schoolhouse Court in Ashburn around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, on reports of an occupied home struck by a bullet, the sheriff's office said.

No injuries were reported, however, the county sheriff's office is asking anyone who was in the area and may have seen anything to contact Detective R. Schmidt with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

The sheriff's office is also searching for a gunman who shot a man during an argument in Sterling over the weekend.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

