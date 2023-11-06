Gunman Sought After Sterling Shooting (Details)

An argument on the 100 block of N. Fillmore Avenue in Sterling escalated, leading to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, the county sheriff's office said.

The victim and suspect had encountered each other before. The suspect fled the area on foot and was described as a Hispanic man approximately 20 or 23 years old, between 5’7” and 5’11” tall and weighing 130 to 140 pounds.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital where he is in stable condition.

Those with information can contact Detective R. Schmidt with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

