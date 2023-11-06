Fair 50°

SHARE

Gunman Sought After Sterling Shooting (Details)

Police are seeking the gunman who wounded another man in a Loudoun County shooting over the weekend, they said.

<p>Loudoun County Fire and Rescue</p>

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue

 Photo Credit: Loudoun County Fire and Rescue
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

An argument on the 100 block of N. Fillmore Avenue in Sterling escalated, leading to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, the county sheriff's office said.

The victim and suspect had encountered each other before. The suspect fled the area on foot and was described as a Hispanic man approximately 20 or 23 years old, between 5’7” and 5’11” tall and weighing 130 to 140 pounds.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital where he is in stable condition.

Those with information can contact Detective R. Schmidt with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE