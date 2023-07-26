Death Of Pregnant Teacher Stuns Ashburn's Dance Community

Maria Castillo, a cherished teacher at both Tiny Toes Dance LLC and Arthur Murry in Ashburn, died unexpectedly over the weekend, the studios announced on Facebook.

Her unborn baby, Corrine, died as well. A cause of death was not announced.

More than $12,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Ms. Maria's husband and two daughters.

"Maria was so full of life, caring for everyone she met," the campaign reads. "Ms. Maria was a passionate dancer and beloved instructor for Tiny Toes Dance. Maria was adored for her kindness and the positive influence she was in the lives of all her students."

Born in the Philippines, Maria has been in Virginia since 2006, according to her bio on the website. She studied ballet and jazz beginning when she was 2 years old and went on to become a full dance scholar in college.

Click here to donate.

