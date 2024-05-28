Mostly Cloudy 79°

Jocelyn Reyes, 18, Of Loudoun County Dies

Jocelyn Reyes, an 18-year-old Loudoun County resident, died on Saturday, May 18.

Jocelyn Reyes.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Cecilia Levine
A GoFundMe launched in memory of Reyes, of Leesburg, remembers her as a "sweet, caring, creative, beautiful little girl."

On his business Facebook page, Jocelyn's father said she was "amazing" and "full of life."

A cause of death was not announced. 

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 30, at the Washington Iglesia Apostolica on Braddock Road in Fairfax. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 31, at the Leesburg Union Cemetery. 

Click here for details and here to donate to Jocelyn's family.

