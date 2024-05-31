Sterling Man Arrested In Triple Leesburg Shooting, Police Say

Sylvanus Massaquoi is believed to have shot the three males on the 800 block of Edwards Ferry Road NE in Leesburg around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, May 30, police said.

The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Massaquoi, of Sterling, was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding. He was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is held on no bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any relevant information to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 703-771-6417 / PoliceInvestigations@LeesburgVA.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.