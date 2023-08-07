Commanders' LB Had Loudoun County Reckless Driving Plea Rejected: Here's What Happens Next

The Commanders' first round pick in 2021 is accused of driving 114 mph in a 45 mph zone on Loudoun County Parkway near Evergreen Ridge Drive, just outside Leesburg, in March 2022.

The 24-year-old linebacker, who is famously passionate about NASCAR, was convicted in May of reckless driving and sentenced to 30 days in jail, which he appealed.

Davis was scheduled to make his next court appearance last week, however, his appeal was rejected last week in Loudoun County court. And so, the matter was continued, and Davis is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday, Aug. 31, much to his chagrin.

The Washington Post reported that the rejected plea "included a maximum of eight days in ail with a max of four days served; supervised probation; a six-month mandatory suspended license; a written essay on reckless driving and its perils; and more.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj said that similar cases have largely returned a “fine-only sentence,” with the most recent leading to an $1,800 fine for a person guilty of driving 111 mph in a 55 mph zone.

No jail.

According to Sports Illustrated, the judge overseeing Davis' case made note that his driving record "is not clean," and he was driving in a busy area at the time he was stopped for speeding.

“We are grateful for the time and dedication of our Loudoun County citizens,” Biberaj said in a statement. “Serving as a juror is the most powerful way to participate in the judicial process and to ensure that the voice of the community is heard.”

In two years with the Commanders, Davis has tallied 116 solo tackles, with two fumble recoveries, two passes defended, and four sacks after starring for the Kentucky Wildcats in college.

