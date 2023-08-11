40 Cats Rescued From Feces-Covered Sterling Home Will Soon Be Up For Adoption: Officials

An investigation into the Sterling hoarding case began on Tuesday, Aug. 1, when a member of the public contacted Loudoun County Animal Services to check the welfare on cats.

When LCAS Humane Law Enforcement Officers (HLEO) arrived, they found multiple cats both inside and outside of the home. Upon further inspection of the conditions inside the home, officers found the cats were being kept in a "manner that was a direct threat to their life, health and safety," Loudoun County officials said.

Ammonia readings in the home were significantly elevated beyond safe levels for prolonged exposure for both humans and animals. Numerous surfaces in the home were covered with feces and urine and conditions were consistent with severe hoarding.

The cats are receiving veterinary care and will be available for adoption soon. Anyone interested in adopting is encouraged to view available animals on the LCAS website and stop by the shelter during daily adoption hours, 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

A civil hearing for the cats’ previous owner was held Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. The court ordered an indefinite ban on pet ownership and restitution to cover LCAS’ cost in the amount of $7,141.

