Woman Assaulted Man After ATM Withdrawal In Fairfax County, Accomplice On The Run, Police Say

Woodbridge resident Ashleigh Ours is facing charges after allegedly assaulting and attempting to rob a man of his wallet at the Capital One Bank on Commerce Street in Springfield earlier this week.

Officers from the department were called at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 to investigate a robbery at the bank.

Police say that a man advised officers that he was finishing a withdrawal from the ATM when he was approached by Ours and a second man. She allegedly began assaulting him and trying to grab his wallet and cash before both got into a Toyota RAV4 and fled.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

According to officials, officers were able to locate the vehicle, which was stolen out of Prince William County, at a nearby gas station. Ours was arrested after a brief foot chase, but the second man was able to get away.

Ours was charged with:

Robbery with serious bodily injury;

Malicious wounding;

Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs;

Obstructing justice.

She is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The second suspect was described as being a Black man who is between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-2. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are now investigating.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.