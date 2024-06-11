Trooper Struck In Chain Reaction Crash On I-495 Involving 2 DUI Drivers, Police Say

The trooper was dispatched to a sedan in a northbound lane around 3 a.m. to help a sedan that had stopped near Exit 52 in Fairfax County, a spokesperson for the VSP said.

The sedan's driver was still in the vehicle and was refusing to cooperate with the trooper to exit the vehicle or move the vehicle to a safer location on the shoulder. While the trooper was working to engage the individual, a Jeep Cherokee struck a tractor-trailer that had stopped due to the travel lane being closed by the sedan, the VSP said.

The impact of that crash caused the Jeep to spin around and strike the trooper's patrol car, which then struck the sedan, which then struck the trooper, as the trooper was standing next to the driver's side of the sedan.

The trooper sustained minor injuries and was taken to Fairfax INOVA Hospital for evaluation. His patrol car was positioned behind the sedan with its emergency lights activated.

The driver of the sedan, who was still seated inside the vehicle at the time it was struck, was also treated for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the stopped sedan was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs (DUID) and the driver of the Jeep Cherokee was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI). Both were transported to Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Afraid I don' t have the names of those arrested...

