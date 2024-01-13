Teen Accused Of Sexual Assault Inside Annandale High School, Police Say

This week, a teen disclosed to a School Resource Officer from the Fairfax County Police Department that she had been sexually assaulted inside Annandale High School.

Investigators say that the teen suspect forcefully assaulted the girl near a stairwell until she was able to get free and flee the area, ending the attack.

Detectives interviewed the teen following the assault, and he admitted to the crime, police say, and on Friday, they obtained and served petitions for sexual assault-related felonies.

He is now being held at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been instructed to contact the department's Major Crimes Bureau by calling (703) 246-7800.

