'Sweet Haidan': Berryville Teen Killed In Train Crash Mourned As Kind Soul

Haidan Smallwood, of Berryville, was the passenger of a stolen Honda Accord that disregarded railroad crossing arms and was struck by a Norfolk Southern train around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 in Faquier County, Virginia State Police said.

Haidan was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, where she later died.

The driver was seriously injured and a passenger was moderately injured.

Meanwhile, More than $8,600 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Haidan's family as of Thursday, Aug. 3.

"Haidan would light up a room with her smile and goofiness," the page reads. "She was also an animal lover. Since she was little she just adored animals, especially horses."

She was being mourned as a kind and caring person, on social media.

