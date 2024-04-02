An officer saw several vehicles pull into a commercial parking lot in the 6600 block of Electronic Drive in Springfield around 3 a.m., county police said.

A large group of individuals surrounded the officer’s cruiser and at least one tried to remove the license plate from the vehicle as the others acted disorderly, police said. Multiple officers responded and the cars began to disperse.

One driver struck an officer and then drove from the area at a high rate of speed. The officer sustained minor injuries. Another officer found the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated, but ultimately terminated.

Carlos A Matinez Jr., 18, of Woodbridge, was charged with reckless driving after he drove down the wrong side of the road and crashed into a police car. He was released on a summons.

According to NBC, between 100 and 200 spectators had gathered at the event.

Detectives from our Criminal Investigation Division and Special Investigation Division are actively investigating the assault on our officer as well as the reckless driving.

Detectives have already obtained additional warrants for a man from Mechanicsburg, PA and facilitating service of those warrants, authorities said. Their name was not released. Additional arrests were expected, police said.

