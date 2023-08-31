See Taylor Swift: Eras Tour Movie Comes To Virginia Theaters (And Tickets Are Just $19.89)

But don't worry, Swifties, there's a way to experience the pop culture juggernaut.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will be premiering at AMC Theatres across Virginia starting on Friday, Oct. 13 with tickets going on sale Thursday, Aug. 31. Showtimes will run Thursdays to Sundays.

Standard showings are priced at $19.89 (cute!) for adults and $13.13 for seniors and children (of course).

The concert film, which will run 2 hours and 45 minutes long (or short), and will use footage from her first three shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift said on social media. "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged… 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (IYKYK).”

To avoid a Ticketmaster like debacle, AMC said it has upgraded its website and ticket engines to handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the company had experienced.

Thankfully, AMC has a large presence in Virginia with theaters in Alexandria, Arlington, Ashburn, Hampton, Herndon, McLean, Midlothian, Roanoke, Salem, Virginia Beach, Winchester, and Woodbridge.

