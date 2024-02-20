Search Launched For I-66 Crash Victim Who Stole Ambulance From Fairfax Hospital

The unnamed man was a passenger in a crash on I-66 and was being treated at Fairfax Hospital, police said.

"While not yet discharged, he walked away from treatment with an IV in arm, jumped in a private transport ambulance and stole it," Fairfax County police said.

While the vehicle was recovered, officers were on the 4200 block of Annandale Road in Annandale looking for the suspect.

The suspect was identified by WUSA9 and WJLA as a man named Rickey Lowe, of Manassas. WJLA says the vehicle that crashed had been stolen out of Prince William County, and a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up drugs and a firearm.

Lowe is Black weighing nearly 300 pounds and has a shaved head and tattoos on his arms. Anyone who sees him should call 9-1-1.

