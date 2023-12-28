Predators Behind Bars For Preying On Minors During Fairfax County Sting Operation: Police

A total of ten men were arrested during the three-day ADC Express 2 sting conducted earlier this month using undercover officers posing as teen boys and girls seeking offenders online, authorities announced on Thursday.

Despite the triumph, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said that he hoped that no one would bite and engage his undercover officers, though they all fell for it.

"I'm sad to report the success of operation, but I'm satisfied that 10 predators are in jail this holiday season, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said.

"One of the most important thing society can do, schools can do, and public safety can do is protect our innocent children against predatory adults who prey on vulnerabilities."

According to investigators, in each instance, the offenders came to Fairfax County with the intent of committing a criminal sexual act with a minor, only to be met by detectives waiting for them instead

The men arrested were between the ages of 22 and 44 and were charged with a total of 25 felonies.

"We hoped we wouldn't find any predators intentionally interacting with our undercovers posing as children," Davis added. "We hoped no one would take it and interact with our undercovers, which they did.

"The thing with these crimes where you charge them and we never know the true impact until you take predators off the street, because ultimately they offend again. That's my experience."

Those arrested and charged:

Michael Flannery, 33, of Winchester;

Casto Ian Unson III, 35, of Vienna;

Ravi Vongavolu, 24, of Herndon;

Rabiul Islam, 44, of Arlington;

Osman Aslan, 30, of Vienna;

Estuardo Orozco Orozco, 27, of Falls Church;

Mohamed Elnefili, 38, of Qatar;

Roy Hayes, 22 of Herndon;

Imran Ahmad, 42, of Ashburn;

Bassem Karam, 36, of Herndon.

All 10 are being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

