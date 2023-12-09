Predator Targeting Children On Social Media Arrested For Soliciting Minor: Fairfax Police

The Fairfax County Police Department received a report last week after a child was in touch with a grown man named "Alex" through Snapchat and received multiple illicit images from him as he attempted to convince the child to meet him at an area shopping center.

Following that call, detectives from the department began investigating and reviewing digital evidence, officials said, which linked them to District resident Brian Dolan, whose identity was confirmed though surveillance video that linked him to the devices used to entice the minor.

On Thursday, police say that Dolan was arrested by members of the department's Major Crimes Bureau and Washington Airport Authority Police Department when he arrived in the National Capital Region.

Dolan was arrested without incident and charged with three counts of solicitation of a minor and production of child pornography. He's being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Now investigators are concerned there could be additional victims.

Anyone who may be linked to Dolan or has information has been asked to contact detectives at the Fairfax County Police Department by calling (703) 246-7800.

