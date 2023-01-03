Virginia Data Engineer ID'd As Victim Of Deadly Secret Service Pursuit

A 31-year-old data engineer from Virginia has been identified as the woman killed by an erratic driver fleeing from US Secret Service agents in Washington DC last month.

Shuyu Sui, of McLean, VA, was walking south in the intersection of 14th Street and New York Avenue, Northwest, on Friday, Dec. 30, when Spiro Stafilatos ran a red light and was struck by another vehicle — sending his Buick into Sui and the other pedestrian, Metropolitan police said.

Sui and the other victim were rushed to the hospital, where Sui died and the other remains critical. Sui's LinkedIn profile says she works as a data engineer in the DMV.

Stafilatos — who was once charged in a gunpoint robbery of a Silver Spring, MD gas station — was detained on-scene by United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and was later transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

He was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, no permit and misuse of tags.

