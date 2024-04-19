Mostly Cloudy 60°

SHARE

I-495 Traffic

Traffic was delayed along the Capital Beltway due to a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning, April 19, the DOT site says.

Traffic was delayed along the Capital Beltway due to a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning, April 19, the DOT site says.

Traffic was delayed along the Capital Beltway due to a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning, April 19, the DOT site says.

 Photo Credit: VDOT
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

It happened at mile marker 45.1 on the northbound side in McLean. As of 9 a.m., The north entrance ramp narrows as of 9 a.m. causing delays.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE