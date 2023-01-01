Driver Accused In Deadly Secret Service Pursuit Was Charged In Silver Spring Armed Robbery

A 35-year-old man who once apparently robbed a Maryland gas station at gunpoint has been charged with murder and related offenses for killing a female pedestrian and critically injuring another while fleeing members of the US Secret Service last week near the White House, authorities announced.

Spiro Stafilatos was in a 2001 Buick LeSabre when he was pulled over by the Secret Service on the 700 block of 15th Street around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The Buick was apparently not registered and was displaying an incorrect license plate.

That's when Stafilatos fled from officers by turning right on the 1400 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. The Buick then entered the intersection of 14th Street and New York Avenue, Northwest, against a red traffic signal, right when a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic was heading south on 14th Street with a green traffic signal.

The Chevrolet Sonic struck the left rear of the Buick LeSabre, which caused the Buick to spin and enter a crosswalk on the east side of the intersection. Two women pedestrians were walking southbound in the intersection with a walk sign and were struck by the Buick LeSabre.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and rushed the two victims to area hospitals. After all life saving efforts failed, one of the victims was pronounced dead and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The other victim remains in critical condition.

Stafilatos was detained on-scene by United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and was later transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, no permit and misuse of tags.

In 2020, Stafilatos was charged with armed robbery and first-degree assault for the robbery of a Shell Gas Station at 11150 New Hampshire Avenue in Montgomery County, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

