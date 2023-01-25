Teen Was Driving Lexus 100+ MPH, Car Flew For 130 Feet In Fatal Fairfax County Crash: Police

Shocking new details of the investigation into a fatal crash that took the lives of two minors and left a teen hospitalized in critical condition weeks later have been released by the Fairfax County Police Department.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, dispatchers from the Fairfax County Police Department received an emergency crash notification in the 7400 block of Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax Station involving a vehicle that had gone off the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers found a 2019 Lexus IS350 off of the road, investigators said. First responders were able to extract one teen, who was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains there as of Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Police say that the driver and backseat passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt were both pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators at the Fairfax Police Department, at the time of the crash, the Lexus was traveling over 100 mph. Detectives also determined that the car was airborne for more than 130 feet before coming to a rest off the roadway.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Investigators noted that due to Virginia law, "police departments are prohibited from providing information about juvenile victims unless parental consent is provided. The code prohibits Virginia law enforcement agencies from directly or indirectly identifying deceased juvenile victims of a crime.”

