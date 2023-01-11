Minors Dead, Teen Critically Injured In Fatal Fairfax Station Rollover Crash: Police

Two minors are dead and a third teen was seriously injured in the first fatal non-pedestrian crash reported in Fairfax County in 2023.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, dispatchers from the Fairfax County Police Department received an emergency crash notification in the 7400 block of Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax Station involving a vehicle that had gone off the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers found a 2019 Lexus IS350 off of the road. First responders were able to extract one teen, who was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others were declared dead at the scene.

The initial investigation determined that the driver was traveling north on Lee Chapel Road, and when the Lexus hit a hill, the driver lost control, left the roadway, and overturned the vehicle, landing on its roof.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to investigators, though alcohol is not.

Investigators noted that due to Virginia law, "police departments are prohibited from providing information about juvenile victims unless parental consent is provided. The code prohibits Virginia law enforcement agencies from directly or indirectly identifying deceased juvenile victims of a crime.”

