Fairfax Daily Voice
Smash-And-Grab Thieves Steal $20K Worth Of Eyeglasses From Virginia Store: WATCH

David Cifarelli
Surveillance footage of the incident
Surveillance footage of the incident Video Credit: Fairfax County Police Department

The Fairfax County Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying and locating several suspects behind a recent smash-and-grab incident at a local eye care center. 

The thieves were said to have entered My Eye Dr, located at 6307 Richmond Highway, and stole $20,000 worth of eyeglass frames on April 19, the department said. 

Video footage taken during the incident caught the suspects entering the business, damaging glass display cases and stealing the frames. 

The suspects are described as four Black males between the ages of 17 and 23, police said. They were wearing gloves, masks and hoods or hats to cover their hair, police added. 

A fifth male suspect was seen waiting outside the store in an older-model black Toyota Camry with tinted windows and black hubcaps, police continued. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-691-2131. Tips can also be sent to Crime Solvers by texting “TIP187” plus a message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477). Tips can also be sent online

