Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Ex-Trump Stalker Gets 6 Years, No Parole, For Threatening Secret Service Agent, Vets Officer
Police & Fire

Resident Found Dead In Two-Alarm Fairfax County House Fire

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Twitter/Fairfax County Fire/Rescue

One person was found dead inside a Fairfax County home after it went up in flames late Monday, Nov. 21, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to a two-alarm house fire on the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue tweeted just before 11 p.m.

A resident who was first reported as missing was later found dead inside the home, officials said around midnight.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.