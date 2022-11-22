Resident Found Dead In Two-Alarm Fairfax County House Fire

One person was found dead inside a Fairfax County home after it went up in flames late Monday, Nov. 21, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to a two-alarm house fire on the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue tweeted just before 11 p.m.

A resident who was first reported as missing was later found dead inside the home, officials said around midnight.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

